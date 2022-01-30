Play your role in nation building - Christians told

Religion of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Bishop Abraham Kofi Bruce, Head Pastor of the Christ Living Faith Miracle Ministry, has urged Christians to rise and participate in building the nation.



In a sermon on Sunday, he asked them to exhibit good attitude towards work.



“I don’t see why Christians must have a poor attitude towards. We must be punctual and work hard to build the nation. We are the standard and must not deviate from what is expected of us,” the Bishop Bruce said.



He said there was reward on earth and in heaven for hard work and encouraged the citizenry to be committed to the national development.



The Bishop so emphasised on consensus building and peaceful coexistence.