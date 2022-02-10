Play your cards well - Opanyin Agyekum tells Roads Minister after 'tollbooth urinal' comment

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah on Tuesday shocked Ghanaians when he said the tollbooths across the nation will be used as public urinals.



His comment generated a lot of discussions with some joking with the idea.



The Dean of the School of Performing Arts and Linguistics Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly known as Opanyin Agyekum and Nana Akomea, STC Chief Executive Officer, contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' couldn't believe he made such remarks.



"Play your cards well" Opanyin Agyekum told him.



Nana Akomea on the otherhand said: Oh no!!! I don’t believe this...



Meanwhile, the Roads Minister claims he was misconstrued.



Speaking on the floor of parliament, he said: “In our programme, we said that going forward we want to refurbish the tollbooth that is at the toll booth centers where we have offices attached and we even have washrooms, we are going to improve upon them and other things we want to do to modernize the tollbooths center. The primary aim and objective for doing that is to advise road users and commercial drivers that if passengers decide to use the washroom some of which already exist, we will make them available so that instead of people easing themselves at the roadside which we all know is an eyesore, they would resort to the refurbished washrooms to be used and I think it’s a laudable idea among others.”



