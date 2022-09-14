Planting for Food and Jobs is a scam - Yaw Anokye Frimpong

General News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

A lawyer and historian, Yaw Anokye Frimpong, has alleged that the Planting for Food and Jobs programme the government has said it is implementing does not exist.



According to him, the government has been making noise about the policy, but there is nothing to show for it with prices of food items increasing at unprecedented levels.



In an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the lawyer added that the Planting for Food and Jobs like many other policies the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has been touting, is a talk shop.



“The Planting for Food and Jobs is a lie. Where are the farms? Let me tell you the truth of the matter. They are saying there is something called One District, One Factory, and that about 200 factories have been established under it, but here are the factories.



“Nkrumah built just a few factories, but we know where they are all located. We know the Kumasi Jute Factory, built by Nkrumah, is in Chirapatre. The Komenda Sugar factory is in Esutuary. Everybody knows where these factories are located.



“But when we mention One District, One Factory, nobody knows their location, just like the Planting for Food and Jobs, nobody knows where the farms are. And nobody knows the employment these initiatives have created. The only thing we see is government pickups branded with the name Planting for Food and Jobs,” he said in Twi.



