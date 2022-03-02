Plans being hatched to arrest Atuguba over coup comment – Solidare forum

General News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Civil Society Organization, Solidare Government Forum, has urged persons who they say are in government hatching plans to have Prof. Raymond Atuguba arrested to reconsider their plans.



During an in-depth analysis on the state of the Ghanaian economy and its effects on constitutional processes, the University of Ghana lecturer asked government and Ghanaians to make sacrifices that will lead to rescuing the Ghanaian economy.



He also cautioned the government to avoid over-exposing the country to danger and rendering it vulnerable to a coup.



“We have learnt with sadness, few unfortunate comments emanating from some elements currently within and close to power in this country. Our Honorary Fellow, Prof. Raymond Atuguba who is also the Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, yesterday spoke at a Public Lecture and Panel Discussion we organized in Accra.



“The Professor indeed made a harmless call to nationalism and sacrifice to save the broken Ghanaian economy,” the Executive Director for Solidare, Benjamin Essuman disclosed in a statement.



Mr. Essuman explained that as part of his speech, he called on Government to make sacrifices that will encourage Ghanaians to sacrifice and accept the obnoxious E-Levy.



According to him, the rescuing of the economy is so critical that failure to do so may embolden some adventurous elements who may attempt an overthrow of the current constitutional order, using the state of the broken economy as justification.



“It is therefore unfortunate that persons who are known to wield so much power around the President, will use various mediums in a brazen attempt to sully the reputation of this legal luminary and thereby inspire their notorious party members to twist the import of Prof. Atuguba’s message and go further to make false claims against him.



“We hope that the twisted mental processes that has misled people within the corridors of power to call for the arrest of the Professor, will be silenced quickly, by the men and women in government who appreciate the importance of intellectualism as an element of discourse within our democratic ecosystem,” he added.