Planned demonstration by university students hits a snag over disagreements

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Planned demonstration by students called off



USAG calls for calm among students



USAG, other student bodies to meet UTAG leadership



An unresolved misunderstanding between three student bodies at the tertiary level has led to a planned demonstration by students of tertiary institutions hitting a snag.



The Coalition of Concerned University Students planned to demonstrate over the university Teachers Association of Ghana's (UTAG) strike, which is in week four already.



But it has emerged that the Coalition of Concerned University Students, the University Students Association of Ghana (USAG), and the National Union of Ghana Students have failed to agree on when it is appropriate to demonstrate, reports adomonline.com.



According to Christian Philip Armah, the President of USAG, the planned demonstration was not something they had sanctioned, adding that they had stated throughout all their consultations that demonstrations should be a last resort.



He said that it is due to this that the intended demonstration came to them as a surprise when a splinter group, Coalition of Concerned University Students, advertised the protest.



He explained that a meeting between the students' leadership and the government had been held, and there is a plan to meet with the leadership of UTAG before any major decision is taken.



"The demonstration by Coalition of Concerned University Students is premature. If after all our consultations with stakeholders and UTAG is still on strike, then we will go on a demonstration," he stressed.



In the meantime, he has appealed to all students to stay calm and decline to participate in any demonstrations until they can meet with their lecturers on a possible resolution of the ensuing national strike.