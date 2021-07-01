Planned Demo: We can’t provide you with security – Police to NDC

General News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Police Service has told the major opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that they cannot be provided with security during their planned demonstration.



The Police reminded the party that the restrictions imposed by the Executive Instrument (EI) 396 to contain the spread of the virus has not been lifted.



A statement by DCOP E. A Sakyi, Police Deputy Regional Commander/AR said on Thursday, July 1 that “The Accra Regional Police Command acknowledged receipt of your letter dated 30th June 2021, on the above subject matter and wish to inform you that restrictions imposed by the Executive Instrument (EI) 396 to contain the spread the COVID-19 pandemic has still not been lifted.



“The Regional command also refers to you to section 4 of the Public Order Act b 1994 (ACT 49), particularly concerning Public Health.”



