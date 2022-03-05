Plan to securitise E-Levy is the more reason it shouldn’t be passed – Murtala

Politics of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed has asked the government to withdraw the E-Levy from Parliament.



He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will continue to oppose the proposal no matter how the government colours it.



He further indicated that a revelation that the E-Levy is going to be used to raise bonds is dangerous.



The Minister of Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako Atta had said it is the expectation of the government that the E-Levy will be passed to generate revenue to construct roads and other projects.



“The government in its wisdom has proposed the passage of the E-Levy to bring in more revenue to build the road infrastructure of our country for all of us".



“So the government is looking forward to the passage of the E-Levy that will bring in greater revenue, that will be securitized and used to raise bonds if possible,” he said on the floor of the House on Friday, March 4.



But speaking on the Key Points on TV3 /3FM with Dzifa Bampoh on Saturday, March 5, Murtala said “The most decent thing to do now is to withdraw the E-Levy like the NDC did with regards to VAT."



“The reason why this is worrying is the revelation that was made in Parliament yesterday by the Minister of Roads when he said that they were going to securitize the E-Levy. For me that is the danger.”



