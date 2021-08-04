Plan Ghana launches project to improve protection of girls against gender-based violence in Jasikan

Regional News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: Joshua Tettey, Contributor

Plan International Ghana has launched a project geared towards improving right to education and protection from sexual and gender-based violence in the Jasikan District.



The project, which was launched on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, is titled; Be Smart - Learn and Stay Protected. The Project is funded by Beiersdorf through Plan International Germany National Office.



Mr. Lawrence K. Aziale (DCE for the Jasikan District) welcomed the Organization into the District and gave the assurance of maximum support from the Assembly and its constituents to the project.



Mr. Alfred Dzikunu (Interim Southern Programme Influencing and Impact Area Manager) made it known that, the project is in line with Plan International Ghana’s new Country Strategy aimed at reaching 2 million girls with life-changing interventions by the close of the year 2025.



"Our target is by 2025, we should be able to get 2 million girls who will stay safe, get educated and attain their full potential. Every girl child in the communities where we operate are automatic beneficiaries. We look forward to the communities to help us mobilize the girls who will benefit. We also expect the duty bearers in the Districts to give us their support for us all to achieve this goal" he stated.



Miss Elfreda Abudu, Project Manager for the Be Smart Learn and Stay Protected Project on her part said the project will be implemented in three districts namely; the Jasikan district, Upper Manya Krobo District and the Akuapem North Municipal and would employ Social Mobilisation, Engage Duty-Bearers, Empower and create safe spaces for adolescents as well as target community leadership on gender norms and positive behaviour to achieve its goal.



She added that the project intends to reach 7,500 beneficiaries across the 3 districts with adolescent boys and girls (10-19 years) being the main targets.



The Assembly Member for Nsuta West in the Jasikan District, Mr. Kwabena Mathias who attended the event made it known that, the project will help educate the general public on how to protect the girl child in the District. He believes the project will help in producing the Yaa Asantewaas of our time.



The occasion was graced by Staff from Plan International Ghana and the project implementing partners from the Jasikan District Assembly, DOVVSU, Ghana Health Service, Ghana Education Service and the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development.



The project Communities were also represented by Assemblymen and women, Unit Committee Members, Queen Mothers and Youth Leaders.





Plan International Ghana is an International Developmental Organization which started operations in Ghana in 1992 and currently operates in two (2) impact areas in the country. Plan International has been working in Ghana to support children, particularly the most marginalised, to exercise their rights for over 25 years.



Working in 637 communities, the majority of which are rural, Plan’s work has impacted the lives of 480,000 children in Ghana.