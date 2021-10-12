Pink October series: Ghana's statistics on breast cancer

Health News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb in partnership with Medifem Multi Specialist Hospital brings to you daily tips on how to screen and detect breast cancer in its early stage.



Dr Sampson Asala from Medifem Multi Specialist Hospital gives us some statistics on breast cancer cases in Ghana on today’s episode of our Pink October series.



As part of efforts to create awareness on breast cancer in October, women are being advised to visit the nearest health facility for breast screening.



Remember, early detection saves life.



Watch the video below:



