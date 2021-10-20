Pink October series: Disease stages of breast cancer

Health News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

In today's episode of the Pink October series, Dr Sampson Asala from the Medifem Multi Specialist Hospital talks about the stages of breast cancer.



As earlier indicated, it is advisable to regularly screen the breast for early signs of this type of cancer.



As part of efforts to create awareness on breast cancer in October, GhanaWeb in partnership with Medifem Multi Specialist Hospital brings to you daily tips on how to screen and detect breast cancer.





The three identifiable disease stages are:



1. Localized breast cancer is when the tumour has not metastasized beyond the axillary or internal mammary lymph nodes.



2. Locally invasive breast cancer is breast cancer that has progressed locally but has not yet spread outside the breast and local lymph nodes.



3. Metastatic breast cancer occurs when the breast cancer has spread beyond the breast and nearby lymph nodes to other parts of the body.





