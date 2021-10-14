You are here: HomeNews2021 10 14Article 1379902

Health News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pink October series 4: Signs of breast cancer to watch out for

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr Florentia Mends-Armstrong from the Medifem Multi Specialist Hospital play videoDr Florentia Mends-Armstrong from the Medifem Multi Specialist Hospital

In today's episode of the Pink October series, Dr Florentia Mends-Armstrong from the Medifem Multi Specialist Hospital walks us through symptoms of breast cancer.

As part of efforts to create awareness on breast cancer in October, GhanaWeb in partnership with Medifem Multi Specialist Hospital brings to you daily tips on how to screen and detect this type of cancer in its early stage.

Women with any of the symptoms below are to visit a medical facility for screening and early treatment.

1. Changes in the skin of the breast

2. Changes in the nipples

3. Sores around the nipples

4. Bloody nipple discharge


Watch the video below:

Join our Newsletter

Sports

Nettey scored an own goal in the game

Kotoko suffer defeat in first pre-season game in Dubai

Business

The cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.8802

Here is the cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at October 14

Entertainment

Psalm Adjeteyfio, also known as T.T, is a veteran Ghanaian actor

Psalm Adjeteyfio criticised for complaining about GH¢8,000 electricity bill

Africa

Danny Manu | Photo credit BBC

Ghanaian-Brit develops wireless earbuds that can translate 40 languages

Opinions

Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

Congratulations to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare