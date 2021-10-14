Pink October series 4: Signs of breast cancer to watch out for

Health News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

In today's episode of the Pink October series, Dr Florentia Mends-Armstrong from the Medifem Multi Specialist Hospital walks us through symptoms of breast cancer.



As part of efforts to create awareness on breast cancer in October, GhanaWeb in partnership with Medifem Multi Specialist Hospital brings to you daily tips on how to screen and detect this type of cancer in its early stage.



Women with any of the symptoms below are to visit a medical facility for screening and early treatment.



1. Changes in the skin of the breast



2. Changes in the nipples



3. Sores around the nipples



4. Bloody nipple discharge





Watch the video below:



