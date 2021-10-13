Pink October series 3: Symptoms of breast cancer

Health News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Doctors say the first symptom of breast cancer is "no symptom".



As part of efforts to create awareness on breast cancer in October, GhanaWeb in partnership with Medifem Multi Specialist Hospital brings to you daily tips on how to screen and detect this type of cancer in its early stage.



Dr Florentia Mends-Armstrong from the Medifem Multi Specialist Hospital says breast cancer can be detected during screening.



Women in Ghana and the rest of the world are celebrating 'No Bra Day', today, October 13, 2021, to intensify the need for all to get screened.



Breast cancer can affect both women and men, visit the nearest health facility for early treatment and screening.



Watch today's series below:



