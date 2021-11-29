'Pillar in 4th Republican dispensation': Allotey eulogizes Kojo Tsikata

General News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a former member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, has spoken about the relationship he had with the late National Security Advisor during the JJ Rawlings era, Captain Kojo Tsikata.



Whiles speaking on Peace FM last week, he opened up on the political role that Tsikata - a staunch Nkrumahist played in the formation of the National Democratic Congress.



“Some do not know how the NDC came about and bandy about different accounts… how we suffered for the formation of the Progressive Alliance. The PNDC government was behind both the NDC and NCP.



“Old CPP men had to meet at Tema and lock gates that they would declare for the NCP to join hands with the NDC, so some of us at a point were being labeled (as traitors of the Nkrumahist cause). We kept our relationship with others (who remained in the CPP), all with the sole purpose of Rawlings transiting from Chairman to President.



“The whole game plan was by Captain Kojo Tsikata, PV Obeng and Ebow Tawiah,” he disclosed.



On his personal relationship with the late Tsikata, Allotey Jacobs described him as a “pillar on our forward march to our Fourth Republican dispensation.”



He added: “I knew Captain a little earlier in 1986. Ato Austin led me to meet him and during the launch of Kwame Nkrumah Foundation, he lodged myself and two others at Labadi Beach.”



He added that he also used to meet him at homes of Ambassador John Tetegah and Camorade Kojo Botsio.



Tsikata, a former Head of National Security and Foreign Affairs Minister under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) died at the age of 85 on November 20, 2021.



Member of Parliament of South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamakpor announced the demise via Twitter.



“News is that Ghana’s Greatest Intelligence & Counter-intelligence mind ever, Capt. (Rtd.) Kojo Tsikata has just passed away. The world is a stage indeed..... Fare thee well, uncle...." his post read in part.



