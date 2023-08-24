Picketing at BoG will endanger public order, end at Independence Square – Police to Minority

General News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghana Police Service has stated that picketing at the Bank of Ghana (BoG) will endanger public order and security.



In a statement after a meeting held with the Minority on Wednesday, the Police have advised the Minority to commence the protest from the frontage of Parliament House through the Osu Cemetery Traffic Light and terminate at the Independence Square.



“The Bank of Ghana is a security installation, and accordingly the protest and picketing around the installation may endanger Public Order, Public Safety, and the running of essential services.



"That the route from Makola through Rawlings Park and Opera Square is always overcrowded and overpopulated due to human and vehicular traffic. Thus considering the nature of activities during the day, security can easily be compromised. In that regard, using such route may lead to violence, endanger Public Order and Public Safety,” Regional Commander/Accra, Commissioner Of Police, Dr. Sayibu Pabi Gariba explained.



RE: NOTICE OF PUBLIC PROTEST



1. The Accra Regional Police Command on behalf of the Police Administration conveys its sincerest gratitude to the Leadership of the Minority in Parliament for honoring our invitation.



2. Following our engagement with you at the Regional Police Headquarters today, Wednesday 23/08/2023 regarding the notification of a Public Protest scheduled for Tuesday, 5th of September, 2023, the Command states as follows:



• The Bank of Ghana is a security installation, and accordingly the protest and picketing around the installation may endanger Public Order, Public Safety, and the running of essential services.



• That the route from Makola through Rawlings Park and Opera Square are always overcrowded and overpopulated due to human and vehicular traffic. Thus considering the nature of activities during the day, security can easily be compromised. In that regard, using such route may lead to violence, endanger Public Order and Public safety.



• As requested today during our engagement, the Command wishes to reiterate that you relocate the route and the destination for the picketing and therefore propose in the interest of Public Order, Public safety among others that you commence the protest from the frontage of Parliament House through Osu Cemetery Traffic Light and terminate at the Independence Square.



3. The Command hereby assures you of our continuous commitment to maintain law and order for the intended Public protest within the mandate of the Ghana Police Service.



4. Best Regards.



DR. SAYIBU PABI GARIBA

COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

REGIONAL COMMANDER/ACCRA