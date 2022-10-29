Physician assistants demand new regulatory council

Health News of Saturday, 29 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Physician assistants under the Ministry of Health (MOH) are demanding the establishment of a new council to regulate the activities of physician assistants in the country.



According to the physician assistants, the current council has not been helpful to the course of all physician assistants in the country.



Speaking in an interview on the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM on Friday, October 28 2022, the President of the Association of Physician Assistants, Mr Emmanuel Appiah said: “We need a new regulating council to manage the affairs of members better.”



His comments come after the Association's Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



He said members of the Association had not been fairly treated by the immediate past National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) administration led by then-president John Dramani Mahama.



He alleged the then-NDC administration thought Physician Assistants were nobody so they mistreated members.



“We are demanding the establishment of a council to regulate the activities and offer guidelines for physician assistants,” he stressed.