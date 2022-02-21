Physically-challenged man abandoned by his parents gets help

General News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: Yvonne Faska, Contributor

Martin B. Annor, a physically challenged Ghanaian, who was abandoned by his parents has been provided with a fully furnished 2 years rented apartment by eTranzact, a leading electronic payment platform in Ghana.



Martin, who has been under the care of his grandfather, Daniel Takyi Forson, was given a newly self-controlled electronic wheelchair as well as start-up capital for his intended Liquid Soap business, which was deposited on his eTranzact Gh-Link card.



A report by TV3 on Martin Annor back in September last year aroused emotions among social media users where the latter asked God three questions.



Martin Annor said in a video: "I want to ask God why he created me like this. Secondly, I want to know why he decided to deprive me of the love of my parents. Also, I want to know why everything in life has been difficult for me."



According to Mr. Kofi Pianim, Chief Commercial Officer of eTranzact, the company decided to provide some form of assistance to Martin as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.



"We are humans and beyond the kind of businesses we do, we should be able to impact the lives of those around us who need help. We identified that Martin needed help and we wanted to do our best for him," he said.



Madam Yvonne Effe Faska, Communications and Marketing Officer at eTranzact, said they were elated to partner with Media General to bring some form of respite to Martin who was undoubtedly in despair and anguish considering his condition.



"We were poised to bring some happiness to Martin considering his three strong questions and I am delighted we have provided him some relief and also look to impact his life positively," she said.



Back in December, eTranzact also put smiles on the faces of Children at the Paediatric Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital having gifted them goodies to celebrate during Christmas festivities.