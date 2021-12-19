Photos of Teacher Kwadwo insulting John Mahama pop up after GES dismissal

General News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

GES sacks Teacher Kwadwo



Teacher Kwadwo promises ‘war’ after GES sacking



A Plus slams GES for sacking Teacher Kwadwo



On Saturday, December 18, 2021, Michael Owusu Afriyie, known widely as Teacher Kwadwo, a professional teacher and comedian announced that he has received a letter from the Ghana Educational Service which relieves him of his post as a teacher.



Though he fell short of disclosing the actual grounds for his dismissal, Teacher Kwadwo said that GES cited misconduct as a contributing factor in its decision to sack him.



Teacher Kwadwo in successive posts on social media created a connection between his dismissal and what he views to be a campaign for better conditions for teachers and pupils in his school.



Followers of his post would attest to the fact for the past year or more, Teacher Kwadwo has, in various posts, criticized the GES for not prioritizing quality education. He is adamant that his campaign is what has landed him on the wrong side of the GES, hence the dismissal.



Following his sacking on Friday, December 17, 2021, Facebook posts of him attacking John Dramani Mahama as President have resurfaced.



Teacher Kwadwo in the posts from 2015 to 2016, accompanied by photos, hurled vitriolic words at the then President John Mahama and described him with all kinds of names.



In one post, Teacher Kwadwo described John Mahama as someone who lacks wisdom.



