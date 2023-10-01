Photos of Bawumia’s encounter with Kwabena Agyepong melts hearts

General News of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Images of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong have left many hearts melting.



Both gentlemen met at the private residence of Kwabena Agyepong in Kumasi while celebrating a decade after the passing of his mother, Margaret Agyepong who died on August 27, 2013.



Many political pundits who could not help but admire the pose of the Vice President and his host, have already started giving various interpretations to the photos, especially at a time one of the flagbearer aspirants of the NPP, John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten resigned from the party.



Kwabena Agyei Agyepong who was also a flagbearer aspirant but lost out at the Super Delegates Conference after failing to make it among the top 5, it is gathered has reaffirmed his commitment to the party.



Though he said he was disappointed in the outcome, he indicated the pattern of the votes was the choice of delegates.



According to the one-time NPP General Secretary, those who participated in the exercise are of significant importance to the party.



In an interview with JoyNews, Mr. Agyepong said the projections made before the elections had reasonable backing, hence his acceptance of the verdict.



“As a political party, I am proud of my party that we were able to host such a thing and send a strong signal to the rest of the country".



“Once people have expressed their choice, and have been able to cast their vote on their own and enjoyed the free will to choose, I always respect the verdict of our party"



“So, the special delegates have spoken, of course, the special delegates are not very much but it is a significant body; let’s be honest with ourselves"



"(It is made up of) the 275 chairmen who are the executive heads of the 275 constituencies, the regional executives who lead the party in the regions and we have our 136 MPs. So this is an important body,” he stressed.



