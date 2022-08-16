Photos from 2022 Homowo celebrations at Ga Mashie

Regional News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022, marked another milestone for Ga's as they celebrated the Homowo festival in grand style.



It was a proud moment for chiefs, leaders, families, and people of Ga Mashie as well as tourists from all works of life who had come to witness the celebration of one of the most popular festivals in Ghana.



The celebration of this year’s Homowo started amidst drumming, pomp and pageantry.



Royal Majesty, Nii Dr Ayi Bonte II, Gbese Mantse, as custom demands sprinkled the first “kpokpoi” to mark the beginning of hooting at hunger for other chiefs to follow.



The British High Commissioner, Naa Okaitoo Nrami I, Gbese Noyaa Manye was actively involved in the celebrations. Harriet Thompson who is the Development queen-mother of Gbese gleefully took part in all activities as she walked the principal street with Nii Dr Ayi Bonte II.



The Gbese Mantse sprinkled the traditional food -'Kpokpoi'- along the principal streets of Accra which included Ussher Fort and its environs, which used to be the ancestral home before the arrival of the colonial masters.



It was a beautiful day as the traditional leaders painted the capital with their colourful red regalia and warrior attires, with the indigenes, including visitors in red attire.



The streets were busy at around with people, mainly young men and women moving from house to house and street to street to meet family members and friends.



The Gbese Mantse was honoured with the visitation of former President H.E John Dramani Mahama as well as vice-president H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to his Palace.



