Photo of Kwabena Duffuor’s 2024 campaign team pops up

General News of Friday, 17 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kwabena Duffuor is reportedly planning to contest for the flagbearer position of the NDC



• A picture of his supposed campaign team has been making rounds on social media.



• Yaw Boateng Gyan believes he is the right person to lead the NDC



Speculations continue to gather grounds that former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor is lacing his boots to give John Dramani a stiff competition for the flagbearer slot of the National Democratic Congress for the 2024 elections.



Barely 48 hours after Yaw Boateng Gyan of the NDC declared his support for Dr Kwabena Duffuor as the right candidate for the party, a picture has surfaced of the alleged campaign team of the business mogul.



The picture features Yaw Boateng Gyan as Campaign Coordinator, his son Kwabena Duffuor Jnr as fundraising strategist and George Opare Addo as Youth Coordinator.



The list also includes Kofi Kukubor as Director of Communications, Naval Captain (rtd) Kwadwo Adunkwa Butah as Security Coordinator, Antwi Bosiako as Director of Operations, Jones Yaw Antwi as Director of Research and Solomon Nkansah as Deputy Director of Communications.



Kwabena Duffuor’s perceived intention to rival John Mahama for the presidential aspirant position was first disclosed by private legal practitioner Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.



“Former Finance Minister under Prof Mills, who is aspiring to be elected as the 2024 presidential candidate of the NDC is sending a message straight to his main contender and former Presidential Candidate John Mahama that 2024 may be a “do or die” affair for him, JM and his political life, but not for the majority of their party supporters and Ghana,” he said.



On Wednesday, September 15, 2021, Yaw Boateng Gyan said that reports of Dr Duffour competing with Mahama is music to his ears.



“I would be extremely happy if Dr. Duffour decides to contest as flagbearer of the NDC. I would support him wholeheartedly. If Dr. Duffour opens his mouth to declare his intent today, I would lead his campaign,” he told Okay FM.



