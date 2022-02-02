Phone snatcher made to sweep Kaneshie Market with a rope tied to the waist

General News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thief caught in the act at Kaneshie



Onlookers plead for mercy for thief



Online video shows how a mobile phone snatcher was punished



It was an unlucky 'business' day for a phone snatcher at Kaneshie when he was caught in the act.



A video shared on Instagram by blogger Nkonkonsa shows the alleged thief with a rope tied to his waist, as he was policed around the market to clean it up with a broom.



"A mobile phone snatcher was caught at Kaneshie Market this afternoon, and a rope was tied around his waist and made to sweep the market as his punishment," the caption of the video said.



Along the way, an unidentified person lands a hefty slap to the cheeks of the suspect right before he returns to executing his punishment.



Although many people wished to exact some physical punches or slaps on the young man, others also urged that no one hit him.



It is unclear what happened to the phone snatcher after that, but one thing was clear, he got served a productive punishment.



Here is the video:



