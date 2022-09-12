Phillip Nyakpo reveals the powerhouse of Ghana’s broadcast media in epic book

General News of Monday, 12 September 2022

A former Journalist with 25 years of experience in the media practice, Philip Nyakpo, has released an epic book on Ghana’s private broadcasting media.



Titled “Absolute Radio”, the book presents a true story of how a radio station established in the Western Region of Ghana has transformed lives.



It coalesces the experiences of women and men who have found opportunities in the establishment and capitalised on them to spur their growth and development to become accomplished individuals in different parts of the world.



“Absolute Radio” tells the story of integrating the entrepreneurial, cultural and traditional elements of the media to provide readers rich information and education in respect of the Ghanaian media landscape while juxtaposing with the foreign.



“Absolute radio” is a compelling narrative that is delicate, witty, eye-opening and wonderfully inspiring.



The book was released on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.



It sells on major online outlets including Amazon books and Google books.



Others include Barnes and Noble, Thalia BookNook Bookstore, Rukuten Kobo and Indigo.



About the author



Phillip Nyakpo fell in love with broadcast journalism in 1996, in the newsroom of Channel 7 in Sydney, Australia.



After writing for the Ghanaian Chronicle, and later the Radio and TV Magazine in Accra, Phillip became one of the first employees of Skyy Power FM, the first private and commercial radio in Sekondi-Takoradi, the capital of Ghana’s Western Region.



He also worked as the Western Regional correspondence for Joy FM, Ghana’s first private radio station.



For nearly ten years in Sekondi-Takoradi, Phillip was editor, reporter, news anchor and the top host for news and current affairs, until 2005, when he left for a stint with the BBC in London, England.



Phillip Nyakpo now lives in Perth, Western Australia with his family, a place he has called home for more than 15 years.