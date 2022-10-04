Philanthropist registers over 200 children under NHIS

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: Antwi Boasiako John, Contributor

Owners of Vednan Hospital, a private health facility at Kenyase-Buobai in near Buokrom in the Ashanti Region registered over 200 children under National Health Insurance Scheme for free.



The registration exercise which was held on Saturday October 1,2022 at the premises of Vednan Hospital saw the children as new members of the scheme.



The Chief Executive Officer for Vednan Hospital Mrs Anning Badu Boateng in an interview with OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng said the move was to provide vulnerable children in the area with access to health insurance cards to minimize cost incurred when they go to the hospital.



"My family was concerned about the healthcare needs of children in the community, thus, we raised money to help them get access to the insurance card"



Mrs Boateng emphasized that, as part of the hospital's mission to ensure that everyone has access to primary healthcare and the opportunity to live a healthier life, the facility will continue sporting the needy in society to get access to the card.



She called on guardians and parents whose children benefited from the registration to protect the card and put them into good use.



She disclosed that, the facility has rolled out outreach programs to educate people in their catchment areas on the need to be health conscious.



Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Vednan Hospital for their kind gesture.



"We thank them for the initiative to enroll us on the scheme, and i must say it will save most of us from paying huge sums of monies when seeking health care "One of the beneficiaries, Hawa Mohammed said.