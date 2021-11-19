Philanthropist feeds thousands of people on the street

General News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: BigGodwin Martey, Contributor

Philanthropist, BigGodwin Martey together with his team has embarked on "Operation feed 1000 people on the street."



The initiative, dubbed "Love on the Street" is a long term project that aims at touching the lives of people through feeding.



Mr Martey said the project seeks to minister to people whose hopes have been dashed and are going through tough times.



In a media interaction, he said he feels excited anytime he carries out a philanthropic project.



"There's nothing that brings more joy to me than when you're used by God to take away the pains and burdens of others. Once again, I am grateful to the Butterflies, your CBO loves you so much. I am blessed, humbled and privileged to have you guys behind me", he said.



"No matter how sad or despondent your life is, the perils and trials of the hopeless people on the street will break you, you will suddenly develop a strong sense of gratitude for your own life that you thought wasn't looking so good," he added.



Mr. Martey recently won the 2021 Software Developer of the Year Awards and the Overall Best Achiever of the Year both at the just ended Forty under 40 Achievers Awards held at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.