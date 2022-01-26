Phasing out schools under trees on course – DCE

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: GNA

Government is on course to eliminating all schools under trees, Mr. Francis Ankomah, the Adansi South District Chief Executive, has said.



He said the massive construction of classroom blocks in communities in the district was a clear demonstration of government’s commitment to eliminating all schools under trees in the area.



Mr. Ankomah was speaking at the inauguration of classroom blocks at separate ceremonies at Bronikrom, Kramolrom, and Ankaase in the district.



Each block has electricity supply and consists of three-unit classrooms with desks, water closet facilities, and mechanized boreholes.



Mr. Ankomah said the Government is determined to improve access to quality education by all school-going children in every community.



Hence the investment of huge sums of money to build classroom blocks and ancillary facilities to create a conducive environment for teaching and learning.



He advised parents to prioritise the education of their children as that was the only way to support them to unearth their talents to contribute meaningfully to development.



Nana Kofi Ansah II, the Chief of Bronikrom, commended the District Assembly and former Member of Parliament of the area, Mr. George Oduro, for helping to construct the schools for the communities.