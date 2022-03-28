Phase II of Kejetia market project starts March 30 – KMA

General News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The delayed second phase of the Kejetia Redevelopment Project, which has suffered several setbacks due to congestion at the project site, will commence on March 30, 2022.



According to a statement from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), some roads within the metropolis will be blocked to aid contractors carry out their activities on the much-anticipated project until completion.



The affected roads are; Race Course Market opposite Adehyia market through to Kejetia MTN office all the way to Dr. Mensah.



The decision, KMA says was taken after they had engaged stakeholders in the road management sector.



This means the project is expected to be completed on Sunday, May 1, 2022.



“Management of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), wishes to inform the general public, particularly; drivers, traders and commuters that the Assembly has approved dedicated lanes for Contracta Engenharia Limitada who are the contractors for the Kejetia phase II project”



“The exercise has also become necessary in the wake of the construction of the phase II of the Kejetia Redevelopment Market project. A sensitization exercise will be carried out during the period to inform and educate the public accordingly” part of the statement said.



The KMA however apologized for any inconvenience caused with the closure of some roads in the metropolis.



The sod cutting for the commencement of the second phase of the project was done on May 2, 2019 and was expected to be completed in 48 months.



The €248-million facility, when completed is expected to serve as a trading hub to decongest the Central Business District.