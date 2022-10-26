‘Pharaoh, let him go!’ – Manasseh’s cryptic tweet amid calls for Ofori-Atta’s head

General News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Manasseh Azure Awuni, an investigative journalist and critic of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reacted to calls for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to be replaced.



Manasseh posted two tweets on October 25, hours after it emerged that a number of governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, lawmakers had called a press conference in Parliament demanding the embattled minister be removed.



His first tweet intimated that the President was unable to remove Ofori-Atta because the Minister had virtually risen to the position of a Vice President.



“I understand Akufo-Addo’s difficulty in sacking Ken Ofori-Atta. It’s easy to dismiss a minister of state, but it’s not easy to sack a “VICE PRESIDENT”, who is also a family member,” the first tweet read.



The second more cryptic one read: “Pharaoh, please let him go.”



President Akufo-Addo has previously been mocked on social media as a ‘Pharoah’ presiding over Ghana and refusing to listen to the cries of citizens.



The call for Ofori-Atta’s head was led by Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, MP for Asante Akim North, who claimed he was representing a group of about 80 lawmakers who want Ofori-Atta dismissed.



The president has serially defended Ofori-Atta as a hardworking appointee who has excelled in times past and who remains the safest pair of hands to take Ghana out of the current economic difficulties.



