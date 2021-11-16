Phaize to drop a classic on November 19

Music of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor

A budding musician, Phaize is poised to unleash a classic record titled ‘You’.



Reigning Ashanti Music Awards HipHop artitse, Emmanuel Amoah Donkor, popularly known as Phaize has announced the release date for his much anticipated single titled ‘You’.



Via a Facebook live, Phaize announced Friday, November 19 as the official day he will be letting ‘You’ out of the studio for general consumption.



The Asaaka hitmaker sounded very confident about this song becoming a nationwide hit.



‘You’, is a danceable Afrobeat song produced by his in-house producer Apya.



The rapper who has a very unique haircut with visible fire flames on it was recently in the news for proposing to his supposed girlfriend after a video surfaced on the internet in which he was seen putting a ring on the finger of an unknown lady.



Although the musician is yet to respond to the trending video, he has been mounting stages to entertain his fans to sterling performances.



He performed at fellow rapper Amerado’s Patience EP concert.