Phaize premieres ‘You’ with a sterling performance

Music of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor

Reigning Ashanti Region Music Awards Hip Hop act of the year Emmanuel Amoah Donkor, well known as Phaize has outdoor his latest single, ‘You’ with a stunning performance at the just ended WMT Awards.



The artiste who featured on Shatta Wale’s Ahodwo Las Vegas song gave an excellent performance as he mounted the stage to entertain patrons of the comedy awards show. Although the performance was quite short, Phaize left a mark as he received loud applause after he left the stage.



Phaize, who prides himself as the face of entertainment of Ayigya Zongo, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti performed ‘You’ for the first time after its release and the crowd loved every bit of it.



‘You’, an Afrobeat song produced by Apya on which Phaize reaffirms his undying love for his loved one.



The song is released together with an official music video shot in Akosombo, the Damcity of Ghana.



Phaize however in a recent interview confidently stated ‘You’ as an official love anthem for lovers across the world.