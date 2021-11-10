You are here: HomeNews2021 11 10Article 1399045

Music of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: GH KASA, Contributor

Petrah features LGBTQ content in her music video ' Turn Me On'

Petrah has been accused of being a lesbian after trending music video Petrah has been accused of being a lesbian after trending music video

Ghanaian songstress and Manner Records signee Petrah who recently laid claim to being the best female artiste in the dancehall scenes has sparked rumours in the music industry.

In a recent video circulating social media that seems to be a new song released by the musician, Petrah was seen in a Tomboy costume and been seduced by her another female in the song titled “Turn Me On”.

Social media went ablaze when the self-acclaimed Ghanaian best songstress shared a link to the new video on her social media pages.

Many have accused her of being a lesbian as a result of the video and suggested she supports the LGBTQ+ community after the back and forth of the legalization of the LGBTQ+ bill in Ghana.

Watch the video below;

