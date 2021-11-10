Petrah features LGBTQ content in her music video ' Turn Me On'

Music of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: GH KASA, Contributor

Ghanaian songstress and Manner Records signee Petrah who recently laid claim to being the best female artiste in the dancehall scenes has sparked rumours in the music industry.



In a recent video circulating social media that seems to be a new song released by the musician, Petrah was seen in a Tomboy costume and been seduced by her another female in the song titled “Turn Me On”.



Social media went ablaze when the self-acclaimed Ghanaian best songstress shared a link to the new video on her social media pages.



Many have accused her of being a lesbian as a result of the video and suggested she supports the LGBTQ+ community after the back and forth of the legalization of the LGBTQ+ bill in Ghana.



Watch the video below;



