Petitioner reacts to Supreme Court ruling on Joe Wise voting as Speaker

General News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Supreme Court petitioned on interpretation of Articles 103, 104



It's constitutional for Joe Wise to partake in voting while presiding - Supreme Court rules



If need be, I'll contest decision - Petitioner in Supreme Court case



The petitioner in a case brought before the Supreme Court of Ghana seeking its interpretation of Articles 103 and 104 of the 1992 Constitution in relation to whether or not a presiding Speaker of Parliament can vote, has reacted to the ruling.



In the ruling, the court came to a conclusion that the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joseph Osei Owusu, or any other person in the seat of a Deputy Speaker, can still vote while presiding over parliament as Speaker.



Speaking to GhanaWeb over the phone, Justice Abdulai, expressed satisfaction with the ruling, especially because of the portions of parliament’s Standing Orders that have been struck out but indicated his displeasure about the court’s decision to allow for Joe Wise to act as Speaker and vote side by side.



“I’m happy first of all for the decision and I’m happy for the portions of the Standing Orders that have been struck out. I think overall, the decision is fine but naturally, I’m not happy with the portion that deals with an officiator being a player at the same time. That bit of it I don’t think I am happy with that but I do not have the entire decision yet.



He indicated that he will further peruse the entire ruling by the court after which he will take appropriate steps if he has any other issues.



“When I obtain a copy on Friday as the Supreme Court has promised, I’ll look at it and take the most appropriate steps if need be to have those portions looked at again but until then, I think it’s a win for the constitution and it is a win for mother Ghana,” he said.



According to a Graphic report, the court presided over by Justice Jones Dotse, held that the Deputy Speaker does not lose his right to take part in decision-making upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 103 and 104 of the 1992 Constitution.



The court, therefore, held that the passing of the budget on November 30, 2021 in which Joe Osei Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker counted himself as part of the quorum, was valid.



Also, the court has struck out order 109(3) of the standing orders of Parliament which prevented a deputy speaker presiding from voting, as unconstitutional.



The court gave the unanimous decision today, March 9, 2022, after it dismissed a writ by a law lecturer, Justice Abdulai, who was challenging the decision of Mr Owusu to be counted as part of the quorum to pass the budget.



Justice Abdulai was seeking an interpretation by the Supreme Court on Articles 102 and 104 of the 1992 Constitution and declaring the action of Osei Owusu as unconstitutional.



He also wanted the Supreme Court to declare the whole proceedings in Parliament on November 30, 2021, which led to the passage of the 2022 budget as unconstitutional insisting the Deputy Speaker should not have counted himself as an MP when he presided over proceedings.



Justices Jones Dotse, Nene Amegatcher, Prof Ashie Kotey, Mariama Owusu, Lovelace Johnson, Clemence Honyenuga and Emmanuel Kulendi decided on and gave the ruling.