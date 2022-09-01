Petition Akufo-Addo to remove CJ, judges if you have evidence of wrongdoing - Mahama told

General News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama’s public ridicule of the Supreme Court and Chief Justice, according to private legal practitioner Lawyer Kofi Bekai, is insufficient if he believes there is any wrongdoing on their part.



The lawyer pointed out that the constitution included provisions for removing the Chief Justice and other superior court judges, as well as other judges in lower courts.



"So if the former president has any evidence of wrongdoing against the CJ or a judge, he should use the appropriate means and stop using public engagements to crucify them.”



The lawyer stated on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that there is a procedure to follow if you want the CJ removed.



"You start by petitioning the President. The President will then form a committee to investigate the petition and present its findings to the President, who will make a decision.



"Again, if there is a procedure to be followed, it must be followed. You don’t make public demands for others to do what you’re going to do. If you have evidence of wrongdoing against the CJ, you should petition the president. CJ cannot be removed simply by word of mouth. You cannot simply remove the Chief Justice or any other judge without following due process,” he said.



Former President John Dramani Mahama claims that Ghana’s judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court, has suffered significant damage to its brand image.



According to him, the judiciary has recently been subjected to public ridicule because people no longer believe they can obtain justice.



He stated that the time has come for the judiciary to cleanse itself, but the current Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, cannot lead that process.



He made the remarks while addressing the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC2nd )’s Annual Lawyers Conference, on Sunday, August 28, 2022.



However, the lawyer claims that, with all due respect to the former president, he has previously governed the country.



"He benefited from the Supreme Court’s decision in his favour during the election petition in 2012. Why weren’t they chastised at the time?”



"To be honest, without our judges and courts, crime will thrive. The only place we can find solace is in the courtroom and among the judges. If you want to castigate them as a former president, you are endangering the institution that once ruled in your favour. It will poison the atmosphere and cause people to lose trust in the only institution where they can seek redress.



"I humbly request that he be cautious in his statements and refrain from criticizing the courts. It does not reflect well on our esteemed judges,” Lawyer Kofi Bekai admonished.