Peter Lanchene Toobu sends strong warning to new IGP

General News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Wa West Constituency and a retired Superintendent of Police, Peter Lanchene Toobu, has opined that the first step of the newly appointed IGP is very crucial to the success of his reign as head of the Police Unit.



According to him, being in a position of higher authority changes one’s perspective from when he was only an observer of what previous leaders did.



During an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he thus advised, “The IGP has now taken overpower, making the necessary consultation. I am sure in a week or two we will see the first step that he will bring out and I believe it must be a firm first step.



This is because in that position if you take a wobbly first step, I am telling you that you may not recover.”



Meanwhile, Mr. Toobu has commended the new IGP for making courtesy calls on some stakeholders since he assumed office.



He added, however, that Ghanaians await the IGP’s intervention in reducing violent crimes in the country.



The presidency appointed COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as Ag. Inspector-General of Police (IGP).



He took over from James Oppong-Boanuh, who was appointed as police boss by President Akufo-Addo in October 2019.



A statement signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communication at the Presidency, directed the current IGP to “embark on terminal leave with effect from August 1, pending his retirement from the Ghana Police Service on October 7.



“Until a substantive IGP is appointed in accordance with the dictates of the Constitution, President Akufo-Addo has asked COP Dr. Dampare to serve as the Acting IGP with effect from August 1,” the statement read.