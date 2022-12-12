Peter Frimpong-Mansoh installed a Grand Knight of the Noble Order of the Knights of Marshalls

Religion of Monday, 12 December 2022

Source: Seth Osei-Kodua

Saturday, December 10, 2022, witnessed the installation of Brother Peter Frimpong-Mansoh as the 15 Grand Knight of the Noble Order of the Knights of Marshall Council Number 89, Sakumoo.



Peter Frimpong-Mansoh was initiated into the Noble Order on September 15, 2012, and has since risen through the ranks of the fraternal society within the Catholic Church to the rank of a Grand Knight.



The event held at the Corpus Christi Catholic Church Parish Hall, Sarkumono also witnessed the installation of the 16th Administration of Council No. 89.



In his installation speech, the Grand Knight expressed his appreciation for his nomination and installation emphasising that his administration will focus building upon the strong foundation laid by his predecessors.



“Knight Brothers, the alarm clock has sounded calling us to wake up. Wake up to face reality and enter into the world of matter. Knight Brothers the 16th Administration would not invent any new wheel but would want to build upon the strong foundation laid by our predecessors with a different touch of mindset,” he said.



According to the Grand Knight, his administration will focus its work on four thematic areas including: spiritual growth; visibility of the council, enhanced membership welfare; and a viable business venture.



He noted that his administration will embrace the objectives of a strategic plan outlined by the previous administration on setting up a business venture.



This he said will among other things help the society lessen the burden on membership contribution considering their dwindling disposable incomes while generating income to augment the revenue base of the council.



“The Council for that matter, the Noble Order must be visible but this cannot be possible without an adequate steady source of income to enable it support the needy in the Noble Oder and the Church Community at large.



“To ensure that such a business venture does not suffer the weakness of the past attempts as catalogued in the review of the Strategic Plan (2014-2026), Council NO.89 desires to first put in place a Business Venture Committee (BVC) to quick-start action,” he announced.



The Grand Knight further announced a mega-fundraising activity to be held in June 2023 aimed at supporting the Council to build a temple.



“Sir Knights, Worthy Brothers, Officers and my dear Brothers, I wish to state clearly that I do not by any means underestimate the responsibility laid on me as the 15th Grand Knight. I am confident that the High Officers and Brothers will cooperate with me in the discharge of the responsibilities to build a vibrant, more visible and most importantly a united council,” he concluded.



An engineer by profession, Peter Frimpong-Mansoh is married to Dr Juliet Opoku, a Physician Specialist in Internal Medicine at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. The couple are blessed with 3 children.



The Knights of Marshall are a West African and London Roman Catholic male and female fraternal society that was founded on November, 18 1926. The society is named after Sir James Marshall.



Membership of the Knights of Marshall is open to "any literate and practicing Catholic or communicant and between the ages of 18 and 60 years . . . of good character not convicted by any court of competent jurisdiction for an offence involving dishonest or moral turpitude".