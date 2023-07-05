Peter Amewu slips as he introduces Alan Kyerematen as incoming Vice President

Politics of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

John Peter Amewu, the Minister of Railway Development, suffered a momemntary slip of tongue when he introduced Alan Kyerematen as incoming Vice President of Ghana.



Amewu was speaking to hundreds of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters who had gathered at the Liberty Park in Dansoman on July 4, 2023, to attend the presidential flagbearer hopeful's constituency delegates durbar.



Amewu, the penultimate speaker before Alan started his submission by recalling the impact and record of Alan in the party and as a member of successive NPP governments.



It was when he had to formally invite the former minister that he mistakenly referred to him as incoming Vice President before almost immediately correcting himself.



"With all honour and respect, I want to use this opportunity to introduce the incoming Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, in the person of Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen," he said to cheers.



He quickly corrected himself as Alan approached him stating: "as the incoming president of the Republic of Ghana."



Alan descended from the dais and delivered his address which had fiery portions including asking delegates to remain firm and fearless and stating that if Ghanaians listened, government would not approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.



Alan Kyerematen thanked the delegates for their overwhelming support and the massive turnout at the event.



He acknowledged their desire for power and made a confident assertion that he, Alan Kyerematen, was the person capable of delivering that power to the NPP.



"I would like to thank you all, I am very happy for coming in your numbers. God bless you all. And I know that all delegates who are present here are interested in power, and the person who can give you power is me, Alan Kyerematen," he affirmed.



