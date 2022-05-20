Persons with mental illness are taking over our school - Police Basic School cries for help

Regional News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: K Peprah

Selina Boatemaa, the Headmistress of the Police Basic School in Sunyani, has expressed worry that persons with mental illness are taking over the school's compound.



She, therefore, appealed for support towards fencing and securing the school, saying the current situation threatened the lives of the school children.



Mrs. Boatemaa said the fence wall was urgently needed to also ward-off stray animals, including cattle and dogs.



The headmistress made the appeal when John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, inaugurated a three-unit Kindergarten block for the school, constructed by Mr. Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East constituency.



Attached to the facility constructed at the cost of GHC299,723.30, are offices, stores, washrooms, water reservoir, kitchenette and recreational grounds.



The MP also constructed another three unit classroom block for the Abesim Seventh Day Adventist Primary and Junior High School at the cost of GHC269,757.33.



While commending the MP for the facility, Mrs. Boatemaa said because the school was situated along the road, it was affecting effective teaching and learning as well, hence the need for the fence wall.



She also appealed for more classroom blocks to well position the school to admit more children, indicating that enrolment had slowed down because of inadequate classroom blocks.



Mrs. Boatemaa commended the Parents Association of the school for putting up a two-storey classroom, but added that the project had been abandoned due to lack of funds and appealed for support.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Joseph Gyamerah Oklu, the Bono Regional Police Commander thanked the MP for the facility and asked the school authorities to take proper care of the facilities.



He emphasised that discipline remained the trademark of the police administration, and asked the teachers to imbibe in the children high moral values to enable them to grow and become responsible adults.



On his part, Mr. Kumi asked the school management to take good care of the facility, and assured to help address basic challenges confronting the school.



He said the Assembly required the support of everybody to help meet the deficit in educational infrastructure in the municipality and asked the people to pay their taxes and rates for the Assembly to mobilize the required resources needed for development.



Mr. Kumi also asked the teachers to redouble their efforts to help improve on the academic performance of pupils and students too.



Earlier, Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh who handed over the three unit classroom to the Abesim SDA promised to ensure that academic environment was improved in all basic schools in the municipality.



He tasked the school authorities to endeavour to maintain the facilities to benefit the unborn generation as well.



The MP said he was hopeful that with the provision of the educational facilities, the teachers would also work hard to improve on the academic performance of the school children too.