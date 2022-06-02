Persons who engage in instant justice should be punished severely - GBA

General News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has asked Ghanaians to stop taking the law into their own hands and attacking suspected criminals.



Public Relations Officer for the GBA lawyer Saviour Kudze says our although the system is slow, justice would always be served against lawless people.



He was responding to the flogging of the two young persons who were alleged to have recorded a sex video in Wa.



He described it as barbaric and against the fundamental rights of the victims.



The Association’s Women and Minors Rights Committee has been tasked to “closely monitor and offer the necessary and required legal assistance to the unfortunate victims of the lawless and barbaric act”.





The GBA had earlier in a statement condemned the action describing it as “humiliating, dehumanizing, demeaning and degrading and amounts to the violation of their fundamental human rights, and on the attack on their persons.”



Lawyer Kudze we must not entertain such lawlessness because it will not help us as a people.



”Let us put a stop to mob action. It will create more problems for Ghanaians. There are laws in Ghana, and when people offend the law, the Police will investigate and prosecute the offenders. We must exercise patience and allow the appropriate agencies to deal with such crimes,” he added.