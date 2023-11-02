Persons affected by the dam spillage can vote in the DLE if they’ve lost their ID cards – EC

Regional News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage will participate in the upcoming District-Level Elections (DLE) scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, 2023, without their voter IDs.



Samuel Tettey, the Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations who disclosed this explained that persons affected by the spillage and have lost their cards would still have the opportunity to cast their votes as long as their names were correctly registered in the commission’s database.



He was speaking during a press briefing titled “Let the citizens know” on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.



He further explained that these individuals would have the chance to vote if they went to the appropriate polling station where their names were captured.



“If it is the voter ID card that you have lost and your name is properly entered into the voter’s register, you can still vote without your voter’s ID card".



“The difficulty is that, if you go to the wrong polling station, you are going to waste everybody’s time because we may be going through the register and we may not be finding you. But if you go to the right polling station, your name will be on the register and you will be allowed to vote,” he said.