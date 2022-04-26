Personal Assistant to deputy Lands Minister named best post-graduate student at UMaT

General News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Special Assistant to the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Ing Gomashie Edem Wisdom-Faraday has graduated with Distinction from the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT).



Ing Gomashie Edem Wisdom Faraday graduated from the prestigious univerisity specialises in Science and Engineering over the weekend.



He studied MSc. Engineering and Management and graduated with a distinction and won the Overall Best Postgraduate Students Award.



Earlier, Ing Gomashie Edem Wisdom-Faraday had First Class Honours in BSc. Mining Engineering after studying for Six (6) years in the same institution.



His dissertation, titled #”The Relationship between Mineral Revenue and Economic Growth in Ghana (1990 – 2019)” is expected to contribute to policy formulation & implementation to address some gaps in the exploitation of mineral resources and usage of mineral revenue accrued in Ghana.



In the appreciation statement served in a post, Ing Gomashie Edem Wisdom-Faraday thanked all and sundry who contributed /or supported immensely to his academic journey and success.



He mentioned his Wife, Daughter, family, colleagues, Lecturers (Dr. Frank Boateng, Dr. Akyene Tetteh, Dr. Kamasa etc.) ‘my boss’ Hon. George Mireku Duker – MP, Tarkwa-Nsuaem and others for their support towards this achievement.

“In all, greater thanks to the Almighty Lord, for his love and mercies,” he added.