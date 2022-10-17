Permission to use national flag and state artefacts colonial relic – Lawyer

General News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A legal practitioner has posited that the law that makes it mandatory for citizens to seek permission from the state institutions for the use of the national flag and all other state artefacts is a relic of the colonial government.



The lawyer holds that this is one of the colonial laws still in the country’s statutory books even after independence.



Mr Kojoga Adawudu says the Gold Coast law 55 states that the use of such state artefacts must come with permission from the state institutions.



On the 505 evening news analysis show hosted by Korku Lumor on Class 91.3 FM on Thursday, October 13 2022, Mr Adawudu made this comment in reaction to a judge’s decision for Oliver Baker-Vomawor, the convener of #FixTheCountry Movement, to remove a flag that was hanging on his neck while in court.



Justice Mary Maame Akua Yanzu, a High Court judge ordered the convener to remove a Ghana flag hanging on Oliver’s neck in court on Thursday, October 13, 2022.



Oliver Baker-Vomawor was in court for the hearing on the treason felony case filed against him by the state.



Although lawyer Adawudu granted that the trial judge may have been right in ordering Baker-Vomawor to remove the flag from his neck, but stressed it is a colonial law.



Decrying the law, he maintained it had become a colonial relic.



He was quick to add that it is about time Ghanaians test provisions of the law regarding the usage of state artefacts by citizens as stated in the Gold Coast law 55.