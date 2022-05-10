Perhaps Ghana should hold elections every year – Ablakwa on rising cost of living

General News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has reacted to the rising cost of living whiles wondering if the same would have been allowed by the government in an election year.



In a May 9, 2022, post on his Facebook timeline, the lawmaker lamented “soaring hardship” which he said had been brought on by among others, “unbridled price hikes, excruciating cost of fuel, 20% increase in transport fares, proposals by ECG for a 100% tariff adjustment, historic unemployment at 13.4% and a draconian E-Levy.”



His post titled: ‘Perhaps Ghana should hold national elections every year,’ added that there was the need for the sensitivity of politicians to remain the same before and after elections.



“Sensitivity levels of Ghanaian political leaders must remain the same before and after elections,” it read in part citing the Hungarian situation where the Prime Minister is said to have capped fuel and food prices after winning elections last month.



In Ghana, prices of two utilities are expected to go up after the Ghana Water Company Limited, GWCL, and the Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG, requested tariff adjustments from the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, PURC.



The GWCL wants a 334% increment in tariff whiles the ECG has proposed a 148% increment. Already, some transport operators have hinted that they will increase fares because of the rising cost of petroleum products.



