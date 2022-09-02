Pepewase residents appeal for siting of school in the community

Regional News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Residents of Pepewase, a farming community in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region are appealing for the siting of a school in the community.



Children of school-going age in areas such as Pepewase, Nanabaahkrom, Akuapem, Boahenkrom, Adusakrom and Johnkrom undertake the dangerous journey to Komfourkrom on foot which is over 5 kilometres away to school on daily basis.



The young ones who cannot embark on this stressful and risky journey stay in the house as their parents are afraid to take the risk.



According to the residents, the only way to solve the problem is for the assembly to site a school in the enclave so that the children can use.



An opinion leader in the community, Yuorkuu Cosmas, tells GhanaWeb that siting a school in the area is long overdue because the little kids cannot walk to Komfourkrom.



“Not having a school here is a problem for us because the little ones cannot walk that long distance to access education. The disadvantage is that they stay in the house for a long time until they grow before they embark on that journey”.



Portia Ziema whose little daughter was with her in the house at the time this reporter visited the community added that her child was in the house because she cannot walk the entire distance to Komfourkrom to attend school.



She appealed to the government to construct a school for the people in the area to serve small children in the over four communities in the enclave.



“My child did not go to school because she cannot cover the entire distance to Komfourkrom so she is always in the house. She will continue to stay in the house until she is of age to trek with the other grown-up children. The journey is dangerous so we are appealing to the government to construct a school for us”.



