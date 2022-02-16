Pepewase community drink contaminated water, residents appeal for boreholes

Regional News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono Region



Residents of Pepewase and other adjourning communities in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region have appealed for the construction of boreholes as they lack a potable source of water.



Even though, Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Number 6 seeks to ensure access to clean water for all, about 500 people living at Pepewase, Nanabaakrom, Akuapem, Boahenkrom, Adusakrom, and Johnkrom depend on River Bisi which is contaminated.



The surface of the river looks greenish and brownish at different points with faecal matter of cattle also visible along the banks but residents still rely on it as a source of water for their daily activities as there is no alternative.



The only borehole which serves some of the communities occasionally breaks down forcing residents to rely on contaminated sources for water.



According to the residents, though they are aware that the river is contaminated and not fit for human consumption, there is no other source of drinking water.

At the time of the visit by GhanaWeb’s Bono Regional Correspondent, a heavily pregnant woman, Portia Ziema, had trekked over a kilometre to the river to fetch from it.



Portia indicated that although she is afraid for her health and that of her unborn child, she still continues to depend on it.



“This is the only water we depend on as a source of drinking water. It is contaminated but we have no other source of water so we continue to drink from it.”



Another resident, 26-year-old Akwasi Gabriel, revealed that they share the water with cattle and appealed for the construction of a borehole to serve the catchment areas.



“This water is contaminated because we share it with cattle but that is what we drink in this community because there is no other. We are therefore appealing to the authorities to construct a borehole for us.”



