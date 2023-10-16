People will run for cover if I list ministers involved in galamsey – Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Monday, 16 October 2023

Kennedy Agyapong, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, has alleged that the fight against illegal small-scale mining popularly known as galamsey has failed due to the vested interests of leaders who should be monitoring and regulating it.



He pointed out that some ministers have been involved in galamsey operations, leaving regions, particularly the Western region where gold is mined, deprived of development.



He promised that if given the opportunity, he would work to ensure that the revenues from mining pass through the right channels and contribute to the region's development.



"What shows that we mine gold in the Western region? With bad roads, no development, and nothing to show. For me, if I am given the opportunity, I am going to regulate it (mining) to make sure that the money passes through the right channel,” he said.



He added “We get oil from maize and flour, but what are we doing as a country …but upon all these, we have people claiming to be ministers in the country but all they do is galamsey when they assume office.”



Agyapong warned that he had evidence of ministers and certain people who are involved in galamsey operations, suggesting there would be chaos if he should release this evidence.



“I didn’t come here because of that (galamsey issues) but if you want evidence, it will be able to have it in abundance for you, if I am to provide evidence, everyone will hide in their room,” he stressed.



Kennedy will contest for the NPP flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







