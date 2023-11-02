People will go hungry if they don't talk about the Asantehene – Fankyenebrahemaa

Regional News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Queen mother of Atwima Boaso, Fankyenebrahemaa Nana Akua Afriyie Owoabrempong, has said that people, particularly the youth, criticising the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Ashanti Kingdom are only doing so for financial rewards.



According to her, such persons would have nothing to eat if they stopped criticising the Asantehene and his kingdom.



Speaking in an Opemsuo Radio interview shared on X on November 1, 2023, Nana Akua Afriyie challenged the youth to stop denigrating the Asantehene and see what would happen to them.



“Asanteman is a name that if you mention, you would get money even if you are poor. What I’m saying is that Asanteman and its owners' (the Asantehenes) name make people wealthy if they are mentioned.



“… the youth who are misbehaving on social media are all looking for money. It is the name Asanteman that puts food on their table. If they like, let them stop mentioning Asanteman and see if they would still have a job to do," she said in Twi.



The Fankyenebrahemaa added, “They won’t survive for a week if they don’t mention Asanteman”.



She also faulted sub-chiefs of the Ashanti Kingdom for failing to instil discipline in their subjects which has led to some of them boldly making derogatory remarks against the Asantehene.



Recently, some youth of Offinso have described the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as an autocratic leader who is overstepping his traditional powers in the seemingly chieftaincy dispute in the area.



The youth, without mincing words, kicked against Manhyia Palace’s decision that the kingmakers of the Offinso Traditional Area should bring a new person to succeed the late paramount chief of Offinso, Nana Wiafe Akenten II who has joined his ancestors.



At a press conference, the concerned members of Offinso Youth say “Offinso has taken note the Asantehene has taken advantage of the respect our queen mother has for him and therefore over exercising his powers on our queen mother and making him powerless.”



“We can say emphatically that Otumfuo has no power to destool or enstool any paramount chief and he should allow Offinso Hemaa to do her work.”



Watch a video of the queen mother's remarks below:





People will go hungry if they don't talk about Asanteman - Fankyenebrahemaa#opemsuoradio pic.twitter.com/Svjsq421bE — Opemsuo Radio (@OpemsuoRadio) November 1, 2023

