People who plot coups have no respect for Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said there are persons who have no respect for the people of Ghana and would rather seek to rule them using the shortcut to power, coup d’etat.



The President said such persons are unwilling to go through the process of democratic elections due to fear of rejection by the masses.



Addressing the nation to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the holding of the Referendum that approved the 1992 Constitution on Thursday, 28 April 2022, President Akufo-Addo said: “Several attempts to take Ghana down the path of multiparty democracy was met with stiff opposition and cynical response.



“They will rather have authoritarian rule foisted on the citizens claiming Ghana was underdeveloped and we needed to get things done in a hurry. They claimed that democracy was cumbersome and will divide Ghanaians along tribal lines.”



President Akufo-Addo continued: “The word was widespread and unanimous to have a decade-long ban on party-political activities imposed in 1981 lifted and the return to multiparty democracy established. The Ghanaian people wanted a living condition of freedom where there was respect for individual liberty.”



He, therefore, called on Ghanaians to resist persons who seek to draw the country’s democracy backward using coups.



“Simply because they have no respect for the Ghanaian people, they are either unwilling to subject themselves to the open scrutiny of the Ghanaian people or because they know that they will be rejected by the Ghanaian people.”



“Thus seeking a shortcut to office in power. Let us resist such persons for our common good,” President Akufo-Addo urged.