People who opt to stay in villages have chosen poverty – Ken Agyapong

General News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong says ambitious people quit villages for towns, cities



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has stated the reason why he would not establish a factory in his constituency nor to help people who choose to live their lives in the village.



According to him, anyone who decides to stay in a village instead of moving to the towns or big cities has chosen to be poor and must be left alone.



He was answering a question on how he felt having built a factory in his village, which facility was left to run down because of the attitude of the workforce.



“I always tell people who want to go and establish businesses in the rural areas that they should be careful based on my experience.



“When you take your business to a constituency or any village where you think you can get the raw materials, most of the people in the village think by working for you, they are doing you a favour,” Agyapong cautioned.



He said he will never take a One District – One Factory project for his constituency explaining that he would rather support constituents who migrate. “...the serious ones always migrate from the village to the cities to look for jobs."



“Those ones it means they are serious in life, it means they are serious in life, so I employ those people. But for Nana Addo to tell me there is a palm in your village so go in for 1D1F, I won’t do it because those in the village, they chose their lives. I’m sorry but I have to tell you,” he stressed.



“Those in the villages chose their lives, they want to be poor, leave them (and) let them be poor. Those who will migrate to the cities are looking forward to a better life, such people, you need to assist them,” the MP who has interests in different business concerns added.



Relevant portion starts from 19:20 onwards







Agyapong said he has abandoned five-kilometre fish ponds projects he had in Atwima, and a 500-acres plantain farm, stating that the farm had been burnt by some residents who were supposed to be beneficiaries.



“Those in the villages chose their lives, they want to be poor so help them to be poor,” he emphasized.



The lawmaker, who is into different business concerns, was speaking to students on March 10 during a lecture at the University of Professional Studies – Accra, UPSA.



The programme was under the theme: “Raising Champions in the 21st Century,” and was organized by the Youth Platform for Africa.