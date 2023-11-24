People who criticised Bawumia after ‘24-hour economy doesn't make sense’ comment

General News of Friday, 24 November 2023

After the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, announced that the new NDC government will implement a 24-hour economy policy, it has ignited a public debate about the feasibility of such a proposal.



During a recent public address in the Northern Region, Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, stated that Mahama does not understand a 24-hour economy concept himself, yet he wants to implement it.



According to the vice president, the policy is already in existence and being practised by some sectors of the economy.



Dr Bawumia’s remarks were met with a wave of criticism from various quarters, with some individuals for attacking the policies of his opponent whereas he has tabled any to convince voters on his side.



These individuals include members of the opposition parties NDC, economists, and social commentators among others.



Here is a list of some persons who attacked the vice president for his comment.



MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George



Sam George took a swipe at the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, over his attack on former President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy proposal.



In a post shared on X on Thursday, November 23, 2023, Sam George indicated that Bawumia’s attack on Mahama, is what persons with ‘mediocre minds’ do.



He said that while the vice president is yet to outline his policies that would help Ghana’s economy, he has resorted to attacking someone who has a plan for the country.



“When great minds are discussing and proposing transformational ideas for our economy, mediocre minds embark on a campaign attacking the great mind and his ideas. What a King Ahab type of mentality.”



Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Kobby Mensah



The senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof Kobby Mensah, also criticised Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, over his comment about the proposed '24-hour economy' policy.



He said that the vice president should rather be telling Ghanaians the policies he has in mind to transform Ghana.



“Can someone tell Bawumia to stop complaining about someone’s 24hr economy and tell us what he’s got...” the academic wrote.





Member of Parliament Builsa South, Dr Clement Abas Apaak



The Member of Parliament for Builsa South who is also a Ranking member of the Education Committee, expressed shock and disappointment in the vice president for condemning the policy.



According to him, Dr Bawumia benefitted from such an economy throughout his educational and career life, as such, he should be the last person to criticise it.



“How can DMB, who undertook his entire university education [1st, 2nd, 3rd degrees], lived and worked in countries with 24-Hour Economies before returning to Ghana say a proposal to make Ghana a 24-hour economy is bad?



“Bad idea? How can a proposal he knows has obvious transformational effects be bad for a nation like ours struggling to deal with unemployment. The overwhelming endorsement of JM's 24-Hour Economy proposal and DMB's dishonest reaction has exposed him as petty,” his post read.



Media Personality, Bridget Otoo



The media personality and TV presenter, Bridget Otoo, added her voice to the people who attacked the vice president for her comment.



She stated in X post that Dr Bawumia was not capable of fixing anything in the economy and that he had no vision or policy of his own.



“The liar in chief @MBawumia thinks it’s 2015/16 on his book-economist campaign. May I remind him that it’s 2023, he hasn’t been able to show that he’s capable of fixing anything in the economy. Instead of critiquing someone’s policy can he actually tell what his own “vision” is?” her post also read.



