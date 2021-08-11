People of Obengkrom feel disregarded as Ghanaians

General News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

An Elder of Obengkrom, George Opoku has disclosed that the villagers of the township feel rejected and disregarded by their governments and member of parliament.



Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Nana Poku as he is affectionately called stated that the community is a deprived one. He shared some of the challenges they face in the area.



“We are Ghanaians but it seems we are not part of Ghana. We have no light in our homes, no water, our children don't attend school because they can't walk there,” he revealed.



Obengkrom is located in the Denkyira East Municipality. It is a few villages away from Dunkwa in the Central region. The village is situated along with a major road network that connects Twifo Praso to Dunkwa.



Nana Poku added that “we have light poles with electricity connection, it is not connected to the streetlights but not our homes.”

The land was owned by a man called Agya Obeng, hence the name; Obengkrom.



