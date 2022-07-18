People of Amenfi West calls out MP over deplorable state of their road

Regional News of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: Gideon Ofori

The people of Samreboi in the Amenfi West District in the Western region have called out Hon. Eric Aful of his incompetence.



According to the aggrieved people, the member of parliament for the past 8 years in office as the parliamentary representative of the people of Amenfi West has proven to be incompetent.



The commutants of Samreboi and its environs over the years have been on the neck of government through the Member of Parliament to have their road networks fixed but to no avail.



They maintained that Hon Eric Aful has nothing to show since he resumed office as a member of parliament for Amenfi West.



"Our MP over the past 8 years is accountable to nothing. He has nothing to boast of as a representative of this district in governance. Look at our road networks, it has been like this for so many years that I can remember and he is careless. Samreboi is one of the leading cocoa production and farming communities in the country but the deplorable state of our roads has drastically reduced production," a concerned youth of samreboi registers displeasure.



"We called on him when we hit the streets to protest over the disastrous state of our roads but he disregarded us. He gave death ears to our call and did not show up to hear our grieve," they added.



The people of Samreboi through The Concerned Youth of Samreboi Association in the early days of January 2022 presented a petition to the Municipal Chief Executive, calling out authorities to have their roads fixed.



The office of the MCE promised to start construction latest by June 2022 but as it stands now, there is nothing to show.



On July 4th, 2022, a letter endorsed by the president of The Concerned youth of Samreboi Association was presented to the Municipal Assembly to recall authorities on their promises but their approach received no attention.



The youth of Samreboi has therefore threatened to storm the streets to demonstrate against the Municipal Chief Executive and Hon. Eric Aful of their snub and incompetents.